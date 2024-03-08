Menu
CrimeWatch

Gunmen Kill Four Police Officers and Two Civilians in Ebonyi State Attack

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

In a tragic incident at the Ebyia Bridge Checkpoint along Hill-Top Road, Abakaliki, in Ebonyi State, a gang of gunmen killed four police officers and two civilians in the early hours of Friday.

The assailants, reportedly returning from an operation, opened fire on the officers, resulting in a deadly gunfight. The area has witnessed several attacks on security operatives recently, with reports suggesting a rising trend of violence.

The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident, noting that four officers lost their lives, and two civilians were caught in the crossfire. The attackers fled, leaving behind a recovered pump-action rifle. The police are actively investigating the situation.

Residents in the vicinity express concern over the increasing frequency of such attacks, highlighting the vulnerability of the area. This incident follows a similar attack at the same location last year, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.

As authorities address the situation, communities remain on edge, calling for robust efforts to curb the rising wave of violence and ensure the safety of both law enforcement officers and civilians.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson

