Pension & Retirement

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an additional N2.7 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired workers and leave grants for primary school teachers. The allocated funds are broken down as follows: N725 million for the 2023 Leave Grant for primary school teachers, N500 million for gratuity for primary school teachers, N500 million for the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and N975 million for the payment of gratuity for retired state civil servants.

This latest release brings the total amount disbursed by Governor Umo Eno for gratuities and leave grants to N14.7 billion during his nine months in office. The governor had previously authorized the release of N12 billion for the same purpose. In the midst of challenging economic conditions, this move is seen as a significant relief for retired and serving workers, affirming Governor Eno’s reputation as a people-centric leader.

Essien Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, highlighted this development during a live radio interview on XL 106.9FM, Uyo. He emphasized Governor Eno’s dedication to the welfare of workers, citing past actions, such as clearing 10-year arrears of gratuities between 2001 and 2011 for local government workers and primary school teachers when Udom Emmanuel assumed office in 2015.

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”
CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

