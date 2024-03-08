Gov.Uzodinma Led-NEC Committee Vows to Tackle Crude Oil Theft

The National Executive Council (NEC) Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Management, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has committed to producing a comprehensive report addressing critical challenges in Nigeria’s crude oil sector. The committee emphasized the urgency of decisively tackling the significant issue of crude oil theft, referring to it as a “monster” hindering the country’s oil production profile.

Governor Uzodinma ruled out the possibility of crude oil importation but expressed optimism about resolving the challenges. As the oil sector undergoes gradual deregulation, private refineries, under an open market system, can purchase crude oil globally for processing. However, Nigeria continues to export crude oil, with no plans for importation.

The committee, reconvened in December, has developed an action plan to confront crude oil theft head-on, focusing on identifying leakages, determining likely causes, and proposing a viable way forward. The report, once implemented and approved by NEC, aims to eliminate crude oil theft, enhance oil production, and strengthen the nation’s economy.

Key participants in the committee’s meeting included Governors Bassey Otu, Mai Bala Buni, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and Minister of Industries, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite. Governor Uzodinma affirmed that the comprehensive report would undergo NEC approval before dissemination.