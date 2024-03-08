Foreign Oil Traders Woo Dangote Refinery with Loans in Exchange for Fuel

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Foreign oil traders are exploring the option of providing loans to Dangote Refinery in exchange for fuel from the facility, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Aliko Dangote is reportedly contemplating the establishment of an oil trading arm, possibly in London, to manage crude and product supply for his newly constructed refinery in Nigeria. The move is expected to diminish the influence of major trading firms that have been in negotiations to offer financing and crude oil to the refinery in exchange for the products from Dangote.

The massive 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is poised to reshape global oil and fuel dynamics, attracting attention from the trading community eager to understand its operational framework. Companies like BP, Trafigura, and Vitol have engaged with Dangote to propose loans for the refinery’s estimated $3 billion working capital required for procuring substantial amounts of crude. Dangote has also explored discussions with state-backed firms in his quest for financial support and crude supply.

However, concerns about the potential reduction of Dangote’s control and profit in the business due to the involvement of international trading firms have stalled any formal agreement. Despite meetings with major firms, no deal has been finalized, as Dangote reportedly intends to handle the matter independently.

The envisioned trading team for Dangote’s refinery would be led by Radha Mohan, a former Essar trader who joined Dangote in 2021 as the Director of International Supply and Trading. The team is reportedly in the process of recruiting two additional traders.

Although the refinery, which incurred a cost of $20 billion—$6 billion over budget—completed construction after almost a decade, it has started refining around 8 million barrels of oil between January and February. However, it will take several months to reach its full capacity. Vitol has reportedly prepaid for some product cargoes to support the refinery in crude purchases, while Trafigura has engaged in crude oil swaps for future fuel cargoes.

Dangote Refinery has not responded to Reuters’ requests for comments on these developments.