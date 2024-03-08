Menu
Big Oil

Foreign Oil Traders Woo Dangote Refinery with Loans in Exchange for Fuel

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Foreign oil traders are exploring the option of providing loans to Dangote Refinery in exchange for fuel from the facility, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Aliko Dangote is reportedly contemplating the establishment of an oil trading arm, possibly in London, to manage crude and product supply for his newly constructed refinery in Nigeria. The move is expected to diminish the influence of major trading firms that have been in negotiations to offer financing and crude oil to the refinery in exchange for the products from Dangote.

The massive 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is poised to reshape global oil and fuel dynamics, attracting attention from the trading community eager to understand its operational framework. Companies like BP, Trafigura, and Vitol have engaged with Dangote to propose loans for the refinery’s estimated $3 billion working capital required for procuring substantial amounts of crude. Dangote has also explored discussions with state-backed firms in his quest for financial support and crude supply.

However, concerns about the potential reduction of Dangote’s control and profit in the business due to the involvement of international trading firms have stalled any formal agreement. Despite meetings with major firms, no deal has been finalized, as Dangote reportedly intends to handle the matter independently.

The envisioned trading team for Dangote’s refinery would be led by Radha Mohan, a former Essar trader who joined Dangote in 2021 as the Director of International Supply and Trading. The team is reportedly in the process of recruiting two additional traders.

Although the refinery, which incurred a cost of $20 billion—$6 billion over budget—completed construction after almost a decade, it has started refining around 8 million barrels of oil between January and February. However, it will take several months to reach its full capacity. Vitol has reportedly prepaid for some product cargoes to support the refinery in crude purchases, while Trafigura has engaged in crude oil swaps for future fuel cargoes.

Dangote Refinery has not responded to Reuters’ requests for comments on these developments.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

