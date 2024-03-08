First Lady Calls for Capital Punishment for Kidnappers, Advocates Women’s Empowerment

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, has urged state governors and lawmakers to impose capital punishment for kidnapping. Speaking during a meeting with national women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Senator Tinubu condemned the kidnapping of innocent children, emphasizing the need for strict measures against such criminal acts.



Describing kidnappers as cowards, especially for targeting women and children, she asserted that capital punishment should be prescribed for those involved in such heinous activities. The First Lady stressed the importance of protecting the nation’s future by safeguarding children from such traumatic experiences.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media, Busola Kukoyi, Senator Tinubu expressed her concerns, stating, “Our hearts bleed. I call on the state governments that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishments. Why can’t they take men of their size, why are they touching women and children.”

She further emphasized the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which focuses on creating opportunities for women to thrive economically, socially, and politically. Addressing women leaders, she encouraged them to play a crucial role in the nation’s development and set a robust agenda for women’s empowerment and inclusion.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also celebrated the International Women’s Day, highlighting the importance of women’s involvement in various sectors and advocating for unity and support among women. The women leaders thanked the First Lady for her impactful interventions through the Renewed Hope Initiative and requested her assistance in advocating for more inclusion in government activities.

“The RHI has brought about transformative change through various programs, including the Elderly Support Scheme, National Scholarship Programme, Women in Agric Support Programme, and many others,” the group acknowledged.