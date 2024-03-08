FG Stresses Commitment to Fuel Subsidy Removal and Gas Sector Transformation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Friday, March 8, the federal government emphasized its determination to continue with the removal of fuel subsidy, ensuring price stability for the overall benefit of Nigeria. Responding to allegations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that subsidies persist despite President Bola Tinubu’s announcement, Olu Verheijen, the special adviser to the president on energy, explained that maintaining price stability is within the government’s purview. She likened this approach to that of developed countries like the United States, which intervenes to prevent economic volatility.

Verheijen clarified that the subsidy was officially removed on May 29, 2023. However, the government retains the right to intervene intermittently to stabilize prices, especially considering the prevailing economic challenges such as inflation and hardship. She underscored that this intervention doesn’t negate the fact that the subsidy has been removed.

Addressing the country’s gas potential, Verheijen highlighted the objectives of recent fiscal incentives signed by President Tinubu. These incentives aim to address the over 70% undeveloped gas reserves and attract investments in gas infrastructure. The government is keen on creating an environment conducive to infrastructure investments and ensuring gas supply is attractive to investors.

Furthermore, Verheijen revealed plans to establish smaller electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in underserved communities to strengthen the power supply. She assured that the government is committed to providing necessary infrastructures to underserved areas and intervening in the weak link of distribution companies.

In addition, Verheijen discussed the challenges in the pricing of cooking gas, emphasizing that a significant portion is imported, making Nigeria a price taker. President Tinubu approved fiscal incentives to encourage more investments in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) space with the hope of achieving scale and reducing costs.

The special adviser also touched upon the latest executive order signed by the President, emphasizing the administration’s ambition to accelerate economic growth, diversify the economy, and address the revenue crisis. She outlined reforms, including fiscal incentives for non-associated gas (NAG), midstream, and deepwater oil & gas developments, streamlining contracting processes, and local content practice reform.

President Tinubu’s directives are aimed at attracting investments, enhancing energy security, catalyzing economic activity, attracting foreign exchange, and promoting job creation. The government is focused on collaborating with key investors to enable transformational economic opportunities and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Overall, the federal government is determined to navigate economic challenges, streamline policies, and attract investments to drive growth, productivity, and income growth across various sectors.