FG Challenges States to Replicate Geometric Power Model for Improved Electricity Supply

The Federal Government has issued a challenge to state governments across Nigeria, urging them to study and emulate the successful Geometric Power Limited model in Aba, Abia State. Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this call in Abuja during the 7th edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit on Friday, March 1.

Adelabu emphasized that, with the new Electricity Act in place, every state in Nigeria had the opportunity to address power supply gaps in their underserved regions. The minister highlighted the supportive provisions of the Electricity Act for independent power projects in states, citing the example of Aba in Abia State, where uninterrupted power supply has been achieved through the installation of a 188-megawatt power generating plant by the Geometric Power Plant.

Addressing the potential of other states, Adelabu stated, “The Electricity Act of 2023 has allowed this, the President, the government has done what they’re supposed to do, they have moved the power sector from the executive legislative list to the concurrent list so that every level of government can play in it, even the private sector can play in it. So what are we waiting for.”

He further revealed the government’s plans to establish smaller electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in underserved communities nationwide to strengthen the power supply. Expressing concerns about the distribution companies being the weakest link in the nation’s power network, the minister stated that the government intended to intervene by providing essential infrastructure to these underserved areas.