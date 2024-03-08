Menu
FG Assures Timely Processing of Scholar Stipends Abroad

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

In anticipation of this year’s Commonwealth Day, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, provided an update on the processing of stipends for Nigerian students under the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarships. This announcement comes amid complaints from scholars studying in countries such as Russia, Morocco, Algeria, China, Hungary, and others, who have reported delays in receiving stipends for the past six to eight months.

During the briefing in Abuja, Mamman acknowledged the financial challenges faced by these scholars due to the prolonged delay in stipend disbursements. However, he reassured them that their allowances were currently in the process of being disbursed.

This statement aims to address the concerns raised by the affected scholars and offers assurance that the government is actively working on resolving the delay in stipend payments.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
