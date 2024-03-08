Menu
FG Announces Nigeria Education Loan two years after NYSC

By: The Editor

Date:

 

The Federal Government has declared that the recovery process for beneficiaries of the Nigeria Education Loan (NELFund) scheme will commence two years after completing the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC). Dr. Akintunde Sawyer, the Executive Secretary of NELFund, shared this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, signed into law on June 12, facilitates access to interest-free loans for indigent students pursuing education in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The two-year grace period post-NYSC aims to provide beneficiaries sufficient time to secure employment and achieve stability before initiating repayments. While the law specifies repayment starting two years after NYSC, beneficiaries have the option to repay earlier if feasible.

Sawyer emphasized that a register of loan recipients will be accessible to employers for verification purposes. The process is designed to be supportive, particularly for those who may face challenges in repaying within the stipulated timeframe.

The Editor
The Editor

