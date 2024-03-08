Federal Government Assures Swift Resolution of Atala Oil Field Dispute

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, assured Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, that the Federal Government would promptly address the ownership dispute surrounding the Atala oil field. The oil field, OML 46, has been a subject of controversy, with conflicting claims over ownership and operation.

Initially, the Bayelsa State Government, through Bayelsa Oil Company Limited, was a partner in the field. However, in 2020, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission revoked BOCL’s license, citing a lack of production. Bayelsa State contends that the revocation was unjust, advocating for the field’s return to the state, a position supported by the Senate. Halkin Exploration and Production Limited currently operates the field.

During the meeting between Lokpobiri and Governor Diri, the minister assured that the matter would receive prompt attention and a fair resolution. Lokpobiri emphasized the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with state governments, especially Bayelsa, in advancing energy sector transformation efforts. He outlined key objectives, including increasing investments by International Oil Companies and boosting crude production to enhance Nigeria’s global energy market position.

Governor Diri commended the minister’s performance in revitalizing the energy sector and urged him to continue the commendable work. The unresolved dispute over the Atala oil field underscores the challenges surrounding ownership and resource development.