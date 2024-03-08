Father of 3 beats wife to death over house rent in Rivers

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A father of three children, identified as Michael Chidozie, has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Rivers State over issues around house rent.

The suspect killed his 32-year-old wife, Mrs Ufuoma Chidozie, in the early hours of Tuesday at Mile 4, Port Harcourt.

Police said the suspect has been arrested and detained for further investigation for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of Chidozie, yesterday.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested, Wednesday by Police personnel attached to Agip Police Division, Mile 4, Port Harcourt, following credible intelligence and transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.

It was learned that the remains of Ufuoma had bruises believed to have been inflicted on her by her husband.

It was also gathered that the suspect had fled the house after calling the brother of the deceased to come to the house over an emergency.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said when the brother to the victim arrived, he found the lifeless body of his sister, while the suspect was nowhere near home.

The source noted that the suspect had mounted pressure on his wife that she should take responsibility for paying their house rent and that the refusal of the woman to yield had caused a serious argument.

It further alleged that when the victim dropped dead, the suspect fled home, leaving the victim with their three children.(www.naija247news.com).