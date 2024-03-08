Menu
Oil Markets

Energy Marketers Lament Over Investment Hostility Caused by ‘Dollarisation’ of Petrol Import Charges

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has voiced apprehension about the impact of foreign exchange pressures on the petroleum products supply chain, especially concerning petrol. During a webinar on Press Training on the Introduction of Autogas, Mr. Clement Isong, the Executive Secretary of MEMAN, highlighted the adverse effects of the ‘dollarisation’ of import charges on investments in the downstream oil and gas industry. He urged the federal government to address the issue, stating that the forex market’s complexity has discouraged members from importing petrol.

Isong emphasized the challenge of accurately calculating the product’s landing cost amid forex market uncertainty, affecting the determination of the appropriate pump price. He expressed concerns about the industry’s vulnerability due to the dollarisation of certain charges, particularly those imposed by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), affecting market dynamics and consumer prices.

While acknowledging the government’s intervention process since exiting the petrol subsidy regime, Isong argued that the dollarisation policy weakens the industry and discourages investment. He attributed the rising pump prices to factors such as fluctuating dollar movements, exchange rate unpredictability, and separate transport charges by marketers.

Isong highlighted MEMAN’s ongoing advocacy for a shift to energy transition, specifically promoting gas as an alternative energy source. Additionally, he addressed the misconception of government interventions as a return of subsidy, emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift towards affordable energy options.

During the event, Femi Fanoiki, a consultant on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), discussed efforts to drive LPG applications in industrial and automotive services. Adelanke Bayo-Adepoju, the Gas and Renewable Energy Specialist at MEMAN, emphasized the advantages of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a better alternative to petrol. She detailed initiatives to convert about one million vehicles to run on CNG by 2027 and the establishment of over 1,000 conversion workshops across the country.

