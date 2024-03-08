ECOWAS Records Over 3,500 Terrorist Attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reported more than 3,500 terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic in 2023, resulting in nearly 7,000 deaths. Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musa, the Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the ECOWAS Commission, revealed this during the weekly press briefing in Abuja. Burkina Faso experienced close to 2,000 attacks, Mali recorded over 1,044, and Niger Republic faced 500 incidents. The three Sahel countries also witnessed food insecurity, internal displacement, and school closures, with Burkina Faso being likened to Afghanistan.

Despite the challenges, the ECOWAS Commission is taking proactive measures to address the issue. A Counter-Terrorism Force is in the process of creation, and there will be a meeting of Ministers of Finance and Defence to determine the financing modalities for the force. The force aims to combat terrorism in the region and enhance security. ECOWAS, formed in 1975, has faced challenges in recent years, including military takeovers and sanctions on member countries, which were recently lifted in the interest of unity and security in the African sub-region.