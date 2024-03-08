Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

ECOWAS Records Over 3,500 Terrorist Attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in 2023

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reported more than 3,500 terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic in 2023, resulting in nearly 7,000 deaths. Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musa, the Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the ECOWAS Commission, revealed this during the weekly press briefing in Abuja. Burkina Faso experienced close to 2,000 attacks, Mali recorded over 1,044, and Niger Republic faced 500 incidents. The three Sahel countries also witnessed food insecurity, internal displacement, and school closures, with Burkina Faso being likened to Afghanistan.

Despite the challenges, the ECOWAS Commission is taking proactive measures to address the issue. A Counter-Terrorism Force is in the process of creation, and there will be a meeting of Ministers of Finance and Defence to determine the financing modalities for the force. The force aims to combat terrorism in the region and enhance security. ECOWAS, formed in 1975, has faced challenges in recent years, including military takeovers and sanctions on member countries, which were recently lifted in the interest of unity and security in the African sub-region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Measles Outbreak Confirmed in Cross River Schools: Urgent Health Measures Taken
Next article
Energy Marketers Lament Over Investment Hostility Caused by ‘Dollarisation’ of Petrol Import Charges
Naija247news
Naija247news
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

CSO Urges Tinubu to Approve National Assembly Staff Retirement Age Increase

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  A Civil Society Organization, operating under the Alliance for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Revenue and Taxation 0
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Pension & Retirement 0
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Election Views 0
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading