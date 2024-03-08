Menu
Election Views

CSO Urges Tinubu to Approve National Assembly Staff Retirement Age Increase

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

A Civil Society Organization, operating under the Alliance for Credible Legislative Conduct, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to endorse a recently passed Bill that raises the retirement age of National Assembly staff. The CSO emphasized the importance of the National Assembly in Nigeria’s democracy and stressed that the added years would contribute to stability, cost reduction, and the retention of experienced staff. The group urged patriotic Nigerians and President Tinubu to support the legislation, highlighting its potential benefits to the efficiency and productivity of the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the CSO, Comrade Clement Afuye, addressed journalists in Abuja, expressing the need for the President’s approval of the Bill. Afuye commended the Senate and House of Representatives for passing the legislation, noting their patriotic actions to address the manpower needs of the legislature.

According to Afuye, the extension of retirement age for National Assembly staff aligns with the demands of the parliamentary system, ensuring stability, deepening procedures, and enhancing the capacity of the National Assembly to contribute to the nation’s democracy positively.

He urged President Tinubu, a former Senator, to sign the Bill, emphasizing that doing so would strengthen his reform efforts and showcase progressive leadership aimed at repositioning the nation’s economy and democracy. Afuye highlighted the evolving nature of the Legislature in Nigeria and the importance of supporting its development for the country’s democratic advancement.

The CSO concluded by emphasizing that any challenge to the National Assembly’s operational capacity would not deter efforts to enhance its statutory role and effectiveness, calling for collective support for the legislation.

In summary, the Alliance for Credible Legislative Conduct urges President Tinubu to sign the Bill, stressing its potential benefits in stabilizing the National Assembly, reducing costs, and retaining experienced staff for optimal productivity.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele

