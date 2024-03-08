Cross River schools vacate following measles outbreak

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two schools located in the Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River state have been closed down following the outbreak of measles.

Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Henry Ayuk said the two schools are Navy Secondary School and Penniel Primary Schools, both in the same area.

Ayuk said the State Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health has been activated and deployed to the affected area.

He said;

“Reactive vaccination for children is ongoing in the affected areas and in other local government areas where there are no reported cases.”

The commissioner who noted that the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is intensifying routine immunization to build up herd immunity, warned that measles is a highly contagious infection, especially among non-immunized children, parents and caregivers are encouraged to respond positively to routine immunization campaigns for their children.”. (www.naija247news.com).