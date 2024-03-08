CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday that overseas remittances into the country experienced a notable increase, reaching $1.3 billion in February, up from $300 million in the previous month. Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, disclosed these figures to journalists.

Foreign investors demonstrated considerable interest in Nigerian assets, purchasing over $1 billion worth last month. The total portfolio flows for the year have reached about $2.3 billion so far, compared to $3.9 billion recorded in 2023.

Ali highlighted a significant rise in foreign exchange inflow into the economy in February. This surge was attributed to increased remittance payments by Nigerians overseas and the acquisition of naira assets by foreign portfolio investors. March saw continued higher FX inflows driven by heightened investor interest in short-term sovereign debt following adjustments to benchmark interest rates.

The acting CBN director reported that government securities issuances were oversubscribed, with foreign investors accounting for over 75% of bids received at auctions conducted on March 1 and 6, 2024.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, outlined a comprehensive strategy during last month’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and a conference call with foreign portfolio investors. The strategy aims to curb inflation, stabilize the exchange rate, and boost confidence in the banking system and the economy at large. Cardoso noted that the measures taken to enhance reserves and increase liquidity in the markets have begun to yield positive results.

In response to soaring inflation, the CBN MPC implemented bold measures, raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to 22.75% from 18.75%. Additionally, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR was adjusted to +100/-700 basis points from +100/-300 basis points. The CBN increased banks’ Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to 45% from 32.5% and maintained the Liquidity Ratio at 30%.

The significant policy rate hike aims to substantially reduce inflation, according to the CBN governor. While recognizing the trade-off between pursuing output growth and taming inflation, the MPC emphasized its commitment to reversing the rising inflation trend. The members acknowledged that enduring output expansion is possible only in an environment of low and stable inflation.