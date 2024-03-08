“Burna Boy and I are like family” – Wizkid

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid refers to his colleague, Burna Boy as family while speaking on their link up.

In an interview, Wizkid revealed they met when Burna Boy was working on his album “African Giant,” and they were supposed to collaborate on a song for the album.

Wizkid recalled being inebriated when he arrived at the studio, and they both tripped over the beats.

The “Joro” crooner went on to call Burna Boy family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.(www.naija247news.com).