Tinubunomics Policies

Borno, Kaduna abductions: President Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue Operations

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

****

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent abductions in Borno and Kaduna states, where approximately 200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were kidnapped in Borno, and around 287 pupils and teachers were abducted in Kaduna. Tinubu has given marching orders to security and intelligence agencies to commence immediate rescue operations for the victims.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu revealed that he had already met with and received briefings from security chiefs on the matter. He assured the public that efforts are underway to ensure the prompt rescue of the victims.

Tinubu sympathized with the families of the victims and expressed confidence that the security and intelligence agencies would bring the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that only the successful rescue of the victims would be acceptable to him and the families affected.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” Tinubu stated.

NFF begins search for Peseiro replacement ahead of World Cup qualifiers
First Lady Calls for Capital Punishment for Kidnappers, Advocates Women’s Empowerment
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

