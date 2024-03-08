Menu
Arrest Military Coup Mongers, Defence Minister Charges DIA

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has instructed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to pursue individuals advocating for the overthrow of the constitutional government. Describing them as criminals and enemies of democracy, Matawalle emphasized the importance of bringing them to justice.

In a statement signed by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Press and Information in the ministry, Matawalle addressed the dissemination of false information and incitement by mischief makers. He highlighted the inappropriate calls for military intervention, asserting that Nigerians embrace a democratic culture, rendering coups obsolete.

Referring to those advocating for an undemocratic change of government as “agents of darkness,” Matawalle warned against such calls, emphasizing that the government would not treat those behind it lightly. He deemed the idea of a violent change of government as absurd and stressed that, under the present administration, there would be no military takeover of power.

The minister emphasized the military’s commitment to its constitutional duty of defending the constitution, discouraging the allure of coups and asserting that those advocating for such measures do not have Nigeria’s best interests at heart. Matawalle urged elected leaders to lead, while the military focuses on protecting the constitution.

