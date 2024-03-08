Menu
South West

Arewa Groups Urge Tinubu Government to Adopt Adamawa State’s Strategies

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

In response to the prevailing challenges of economic hardship and insecurity, five prominent Northern youth groups and civil society organizations have formed a coalition, calling on the nation’s leaders for urgent action. Comprising the Northern Youth Council, Arewa Youth Assembly, Northern Anti-Corruption Ambassadors, Coalition of National Ethnicities Youth Leaders of Nigeria, and the Democratic Defence Initiative, the coalition advocated for the adoption and scaling of effective strategies employed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

**Security Concerns:
The coalition praised the ongoing efforts of security operatives but emphasized the need for sustained support from both the Executive and Legislative branches. They proposed the creation of regional or zonal security outfits, constitutionally empowered and safeguarded against political misuse, to address local security challenges effectively.

**Food Security:**
Aligning with the Federal Government’s focus on local agriculture, the coalition emphasized direct empowerment of rural farmers. They suggested involving traditional institutions to reach farmers directly, bypassing middlemen in the process.

**Financial Stability:**
Recognizing recent actions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), National Security Adviser (NSA), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concerning the Naira, the coalition proposed convening a summit of financial experts to strengthen financial stability and economic durability.

**Unity and Governance:**
The coalition pointed to Governor Fintiri’s administration in Adamawa State as a benchmark for engendering unity, security, and development. They urged other states to replicate these approaches for national prosperity, highlighting Adamawa State’s balanced religious population and diverse ethnic groups.

The coalition’s communique, articulated by Hon. Mohammed Danlami Salihu, Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, provided critical observations and recommendations on security, food security, economic stability, and national unity.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

