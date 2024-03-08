Menu
South East

Anambra State Gov. Soludo appoints Osun, Abia indigenes as permanent secretaries

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

 

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has appointed Bayo Ojeyinka, an Osun indigene, and Joachin Achor, a native of Abia state, as permanent secretaries in the state civil service. This move breaks the traditional practice of reserving top civil service positions for indigenes.

Ojeyinka, who joined the Anambra public service in 1995 after completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state, expressed excitement and gratitude for the appointment. He had been recognized as the best-serving corps member in the state at the end of his service year, earning him automatic employment in the civil service.

In response to the appointment, Ojeyinka said, “I am so excited to be considered. I don’t see this as a right but rather a rare privilege because so many brilliant officers also merited the promotion. I thank Mr Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for this honour, and Ndi Anambra for all their love, kindness and support in my 29 years of living in Anambra State.”

Governor Soludo’s decision reflects a commitment to leveraging talent from diverse backgrounds, promoting inclusivity, and prioritizing meritocracy in the state’s civil service.

