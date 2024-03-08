Menu
Align Salaries and Wages with Rising Cost of Living, NLC Tells Federal Government

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reiterated its demand for a living wage for workers in the country, urging the federal government to align salaries and wages with the cost of living. The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this call at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, March 8.

During the public hearing for the North Central, the NLC proposed a new national minimum wage of N709,000, while the Trade Union Congress (TUC) presented N447,000 as its proposal. The current minimum wage of N30,000, enacted by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to expire in April this year.

Ajaero expressed concern about the economic hardship in the country, stating that workers have been reduced to beggars. He highlighted the scarcity of food, leading Nigerians to resort to scavenging and raiding food trucks and warehouses. Ajaero emphasized the need for the government to fulfill its duties to the people, ensuring that they do not suffer destitution.

He stated, “The looting of food trucks and warehouses is what you get when this happens. Unless something is done, this may unfortunately escalate. We pray it does not.” Ajaero urged the government to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians and use the instruments of governance for their greater good.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, represented by Yusuf Mohammed, Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, reassured the government’s commitment to providing affordable healthcare and better welfare packages for health workers.

Acting National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union, Kabiru Minjibir, expressed concern about the removal of fuel subsidy, noting that it has unleashed hardship on Nigerians and warned of potential anarchy if urgent action is not taken.

Nigeria Records N1.41 Trillion Trade Deficit in Q4 2023, Experiencing Economic Shifts
Measles Outbreak Confirmed in Cross River Schools: Urgent Health Measures Taken
