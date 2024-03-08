Menu
Pharmaceuticals

AfDB President: Africa Loses $2.6 Trillion Annually on 80% Imported Medicines

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), underscored the critical need for Africa to enhance its local medicine production capabilities. Adesina disclosed that the continent currently imports 70% to 80% of its medicines, resulting in an annual loss of $2.6 trillion due to productivity disruptions caused by health issues.

He highlighted the vulnerability exposed by COVID-19, emphasizing that Africa’s health security should not be dependent on the generosity of others. Adesina’s call aligns with the World Health Organization’s recommendation to boost local production, addressing access challenges and strengthening economies.

Adesina’s statement slightly differs from WHO’s information, which states that 95% of all medicines used in Africa are imported, with the continent contributing only three percent to global medicine production. According to a WHO report, the COVID-19 pandemic further exposed Africa’s vulnerabilities in ensuring access to vital drugs, vaccines, and health technologies.

The report emphasizes the significance of boosting local production, asserting that it would save lives, boost public health, and strengthen African economies while supporting local jobs. The WHO suggests that member states align their national and regional policies and strategies to promote local production, emphasizing the importance of African market integration and trade facilitation. It encourages the use of regional economic integration platforms, such as the Economic Community of West African States and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, to enhance opportunities for local production and sustainable economic growth.

 

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
