80-year-old man commits suicide in Lagos

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An eighty year old man identified as Isiaka Ayinde, has committed suicide in the Araromi Imota area of Lagos state on March 7.

His body was discovered by his landlord’s children who immediately raised the alarm and alerted their father that the deceased who they referred to as Baba was found dangling from a rope tied to the burglary proof of one of the windows in the kitchen.

The landlord identified as Mustapha immediately reported the matter to the police. Police investigators visited the scene and took photographs.

The family of the deceased was alerted and they insisted that his body should be buried immediately because of his age and according to Islamic injunction.(www.naija247news.com).