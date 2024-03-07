Yul Edochie Celebrates Legendary Father Pete Edochie on His 77th Birthday

Actor Yul Edochie is joyfully marking the 77th birthday of his father, the iconic Pete Edochie, expressing deep admiration for his father’s accomplishments.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yul Edochie affectionately referred to his father as the most handsome 77-year-old man he knows. In a birthday tribute, he showered praises and bestowed glowing titles upon his father.

Extending his birthday wishes, Yul eulogized his father, saying, “A very happy birthday to you, Daddy, The Lion of Africa. The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie. The most handsome 77yr old man. Yul Edochie pete birthday. Ibobo Umueri. The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings. May God lead you always.”