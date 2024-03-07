Menu
UNICEF warns women against home childbirths

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has issued a warning to women against delivering babies at home in order to enhance their chances of survival during and after childbirth.

UNICEF Health Officer, Oluseyi Olosunde, Wednesday, at a Media Dialogue in Gombe, emphasized that homes lack necessary facilities to address complications during labour.

Providing insights on the statistics of home births, Olosunde noted that, “6 out of 10 child deliveries in Nigeria take place at home.

“And most of these childbirths are performed by unskilled birth attendants which is a high risk to both mother and child.”

He also attributed this practice to the slow decline in maternal and child morbidity rates.

Speaking earlier, Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane, highlighted the importance of gender equality and women’s well-being in building prosperous economies and fostering a healthy planet.

According to him, “we are gathered to learn of the remarkable achievements of community-based women in the health sector in our field office states – Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba through the mama2mama initiative.

“Women often act as health advocates and educators within their communities. They raise awareness about health issues and encourage community members to seek healthcare when needed.

“Endowed with the right knowledge, women can effectively lead or participate in community health initiatives, such as vaccination campaigns.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
