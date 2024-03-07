Tinubu’s workaholic, he goes to bed at 2, 3am every day — Ajuri Ngelale

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale has described President Bola Tinubu as a workaholic, saying the president doesn’t go to bed until 2 or 3 am every day, including Sundays.

Ngelale disclosed this in a chat with Chude Jideonwo on Thursday.

He said, “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2am-3am every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7am-8am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well,” he added.

The presidential spokesperson assured Nigerians that the current economic hardships will soon be a thing of the past.

He said President Tinubu is working tirelessly to ensure the growth and progress of the country.