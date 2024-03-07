Menu
Tinubu Greenlights FGN Power Company Overhaul for 12,000MW Electricity Boost

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the reconstitution of the governing board of the FGN Power Company, which is tasked with implementing the accelerated performance agreement with Siemens Energy. The move comes as part of the broader Presidential Power Initiative agreement between Nigeria and Germany, aiming to inject 12,000 MegaWatts of electricity into the national grid.

The Managing Director of the FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, and Siemens AG’s Managing Director (Africa), Nadja Haakansson, signed the agreement in December 2023. The reconstitution and amended structure are geared towards achieving the full modernization of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid. Tinubu assigned the Chairmanship to the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, with other key roles designated to various stakeholders in the energy sector.

The streamlined structure, approved by President Tinubu, aims to enhance organizational agility and efficiency in collaboration with Siemens Energy, ultimately benefiting all Nigerians.

