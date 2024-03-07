Suspected Robbers Kills Three Persons In Jigawa

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jigawa State Police Command, has said that suspected robbers killed three persons in Birninkudu Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said:

“Yestarday (Tuesday); at about 8:00 p.m., information received from Iggi village that three gunmen were sighted on one motorcycle at Iyayi area of Bauchi State, approaching Iggi village of Birninkudu LGA through Babuwawa village.

“On receipt of the information, patrol team was mobilised to the area and all security stakeholders alerted, especially the vigilante.

“At about 10:15 p.m., a distress call received from Warwade axis of Birninkudu that same gunmen had snatched a motorcycle from an unknown person”.

Shiisu said the suspected robbers allegedly fire several shots on an oncoming vehicle conveying four passengers.

He said the robbers shot dead the driver, one Hassan Garba and two passengers, identified as Garba Maiwake and Shehu Saidu.

The Spokesman said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birninkudu, adding that the Command had intensified patrol to arrest the fleeing suspects.(www.naija247news.com).