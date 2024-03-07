Southeast commission will help end Ndigbo marginalisation, says Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Commends Passage of Southeast Development Commission Bill**

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, has expressed his satisfaction with the approval of a bill that seeks to establish the Southeast Development Commission. Ubah believes that this commission, once operational, will address the longstanding issues of marginalization and challenges faced by the Southeast region.

In a statement released by his media office and made available to reporters, Senator Ubah stated that the administration led by Bola Tinubu is dedicated to ensuring fair representation of all six geopolitical zones in the country. As a Senator, he pledged to collaborate with his colleagues to ensure the comprehensive implementation of every aspect of the bill once it becomes law.

Senator Ubah took a moment to acknowledge his contributions to the passage of the bill and commended all members of the National Assembly for their roles in its approval. He emphasized the significance of targeted interventions to foster economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare in the Southeast region.

“In further appreciation of the Senate on behalf of the Southeast Senators and honorable members, I highlighted the importance of the South East Development Commission Bill in addressing the developmental challenges faced by the Southeast region of Nigeria.”

“I also emphasized the need for targeted interventions to promote economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare in the region.”

Senator Ubah reiterated that the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission would not only put an end to the perceived marginalization but also enable the Southeast zone to directly benefit from Federal Government intervention programs.

“The present Federal Government is committed to the development of various regions of the country, and I am confident that the Senate would prioritize the implementation of the bill when signed into law. It would also ensure that the commission is effectively established and empowered to fulfill its mandate.”