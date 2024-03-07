Menu
SEC Nigeria

SEC Takes Action to Cut N190 Billion Unclaimed Dividends

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday its proactive steps to address the challenge of unclaimed dividends currently valued at N190 billion. This move comes in response to the increase in unclaimed dividends from N177 billion in 2021 to N190 billion in August 2023. The SEC, responsible for regulating and developing the Nigerian capital market, disclosed this information after conducting a three-day investor clinic in Yobe State to address concerns raised by investors in the region.

The Head of the SEC Zonal Office in Kano, Mr. Danladi Mohammed, highlighted that the investor clinic aimed to raise awareness and provide solutions to issues related to unclaimed dividends. The event focused on educating investors in Yobe State and its environs about e-dividends, dematerialization of share certificates, and a direct cash settlement payment system. The initiative aligns with the Capital Market Development Master Plan 2015–2025, which aims to reduce unclaimed dividends through awareness and engagement with the investing public.

Lamido Yuguda, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, emphasized the commission’s commitment to regulating and developing the Nigerian capital market. He shared the commission’s plans to conduct investor clinics across all regions of the country in 2024 to provide platforms for investors to benefit from participating in the capital market.

The SEC addressed various investor concerns during the three-day clinic, including guidance on e-dividend adoption, name change/reconciliation, scheme consideration pay-off, verification of share certificates, transmission of shares, and payment of outstanding dividends. The rise in unclaimed dividends has been attributed to factors such as changes in residential addresses, failure to update records, and difficulties tracking personal investments or those of deceased relatives, according to capital market experts.

Godwin Okafor
