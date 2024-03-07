Menu
Digital Economy

SEC Introduces Guidelines for Digital Assets Service Providers

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced fresh guidelines for the licensing, registration, and screening of Digital and Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs). VASPs, as defined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are entities facilitating exchanges between virtual assets (cryptocurrencies) and fiat currencies, as well as transfers of virtual assets.

In a notice dated March 4, 2024, the SEC highlighted that the updated measures are designed to prevent the registration of criminals as operators in the capital market. The CBN had lifted the ban on crypto transactions in Nigeria on December 22, 2023, and issued operational guidelines on VASPs to banks and other financial institutions (OFIs).

The new guidelines, as outlined by the SEC circular, will complement the existing rules and regulations. The SEC had previously released its treatment and classification of digital assets in September 2020, specifying its regulatory purview over crypto tokens, utility tokens, security tokens, and funds and derivatives of these tokens traded on recognized exchanges.

The circular emphasized that the existing guidelines, issued in May 2022, cover general requirements for VASPs, issuance of digital assets as securities, digital assets offering platforms (DAOPs), digital assets exchange (DAX), and digital asset custodians (DACs).

African Alliance Insurance Pays Over N40 Billion Claims in 2019-2023
