Ryan Taylor reacts as DJ Cuppy taunts her exes

UK boxer, Ryan Taylor, has tackled DJ Cuppy, his ex-fiancee over her recent statement on social media.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Nigerian disc jockey singer shared a picture of herself dressed in a black dress while sitting in a luxury car.

She then bragged about how her former boyfriends could not afford to be in places she goes to without her.

“I never run into my ex’s. They can’t afford to be where I be without me,” she wrote.

Her statement, however, did not go down well with Taylor, who took to the comment section of the post to react.

In reaction, he wrote, “Neither can you”.

DJ Cuppy announced her relationship with Taylor in December 2022, following the suggestion of a marriage proposal in a widely shared video.

After getting to know each other for 25 days, she disclosed that they got engaged.

However, after unfollowing one another on Instagram in July 2023, the couple gave rise to rumors that they were no longer together.

Cuppy later opened up about the failed relationship while recounting the setbacks in her life at an event.