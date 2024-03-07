Menu
Police debunk abduction of Albino teacher in Oyo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Oyo State Police command has debunked reports making the rounds that one Mr Adegbenjo of Community High School, Alabata in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped.

There were reports that the secondary school teacher who is living with albinism was kidnapped by gunmen early hours of Wednesday.

According to an online platform, the development brought panic to the community as residents feared that the abduction of the victim being an albino, might be related to kidnap for ritual purpose.

However, when contacted, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Adewale Osifeso said no such incident occured in the state.

The PPRO told our correspondent that “there is no case of any abduction of Albino in Oyo. People are just raising panic up and down”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
