Police arrest 254 suspects, rescue 35 victims, recover scores of arms, ammunition

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Police Force have said about 254 suspected criminals have been arrested across the country over various crimes in the last two weeks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The PRO said the arrested suspects included 92 armed robbers, 153 kidnappers, and 9 suspected cultists, causing chaos in many parts of the country.

According to Adejobi, no fewer than 35 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt during the operation, stressing that about 7 stolen vehicles were also recovered.

The Force Spokesman also said the operation led to the recovery of 44 arms along with 477 rounds of ammunition of various calibers from the suspects.

The statement also said that operatives busted a syndicate of trans-border gunrunners operating in Plateau State, who are known for supplying arms and ammunition to criminal elements beyond the country’s borders.

He said, suspects, including a transborder arms and ammunition supplier, who is based in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, were apprehended by the operatives.

“Also, a factory in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, where rifles are fabricated, was also discovered. A total of 2 Ak-47 rifles, 9 automatic pistols, and 1,800 rounds of live ammunition were recovered,” Adejobi said.(www.naija247news.com).