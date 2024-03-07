Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates against Dollar by 0.2% in the NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira lost 0.2 per cent or N3.31 against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday, March 6, closing at N1,605.74/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,602,43/$1.

The value of FX transactions recorded yesterday went down by 42.1 per cent or $122.80 million to $168.98 million from the $291.78 million transacted on Tuesday.

However, the local currency performed better in the black market against the American currency at midweek, appreciating by N10 to quote at N1,615/$1 versus Tuesday’s closing rate of N1,625/$1.

Also, the Nigerian Naira depreciated against the British Pound Sterling in the spot market by N40.80 in the midweek session to trade at N2,020.94/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,980.14/£1 and against the Euro, it lost N32.26 to sell at N1.726.74/€1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N1,694.48/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

