Real Estate

Lagos Island Model City Plan Will Boost Economic Prosperity, Says Sanwo-Olu

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Lagos State Government anticipates that the operational Lagos Island Model City Plan will revive the glory of Lagos Island and stimulate economic prosperity. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, revealed this during the Stakeholders Meeting on Lagos Island Model City Plan, held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

He explained that the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the preparation of an inclusive Lagos Island Model City Plan to harness the special characteristics of Lagos Island, plan for its sustainable future growth and socio-economic development while addressing the aspirations of the citizens.

According to Olumide, the plan, which was conceived to correct the negative impacts of the partial implementation of the expired Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan, would in the next 20 years, seek to position the subject area into a world-class commercial, industrial, and cultural hub across the West African sub-region.

He added that the plan was also aimed to promote the sustainability of the cultural and historical heritage of Lagos Island while advancing a new dimension in the regeneration of traditional communities.

He stated that the consultant adopted a participatory procedure in preparing the plan to make it the outcome of different levels of stakeholders’ involvement.

“To ensure that no group is left behind in contributing to the achievement of a resilient, sustainable, and organised Lagos Island of our dream, the Draft Final Plan of the Lagos Island Model City Plan was displayed to the public for 28 days between 17th May and 23rd June, 2023.

“This was followed by presentations and engagements with other relevant MDAs and interest groups, including the Isale Eko Descendants Union,” Olumide said.

Chairman House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sylvester Ogunkelu, urged Lagos Island Indigenes to give their support for the enactment of the Model City Plan, which is expected to give a face lift to the Lagos Island environment.

The Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, noted that planning for the future development of Lagos Island was essential as planning was universal and dynamic.

The consultant, led by the project manager, Mr. Salim Eid, presented the Draft Final Lagos Island Model City Plan along the thematic areas of challenges and issues, opportunities and positioning as well as strategies and outcomes, some of which include: flood protection and mitigation, housing and community facilities, heritage and transportation among others.

The indigenes of Lagos Island, mostly represented by Oyinlomo Danmole, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Prince Abiola Kosoko, Engr. Hakeem Gbajabiamila, and Tpl. Lookman Oshodi spoke severally on the need to incorporate their comments and concerns into the plan as they would like a blend of development and cultural heritage, devoid of gentrification.

Other speakers include: Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Olanrewaju Afinni, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, and the Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation( LSDPC), Ayo Joseph.

Other notable personalities at the event include: The Lagos WhiteCap Chiefs, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

