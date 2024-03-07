Menu
Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates Pete Edochie’s 77th Birthday

By: Joseph Adam

Actor and lawyer, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, widely known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has expressed his joy and warm wishes for his colleague, Pete Edochie, as he marks his 77th birthday on Thursday, March 7. The camaraderie between the two is evident, with Kanayo highlighting Pete Edochie’s thoughtful gesture of calling him on his own birthday.

In a heartfelt message written in Igbo, Kanayo hailed the legendary actor, referring to him as “Ebubedike Ogadagidi ENYI Mmuo nabu.” He emphasized the delight of celebrating Pete Edochie while he is still alive and in good health. The message conveys a deep sense of appreciation for their shared birthdays and the enduring camaraderie between the two esteemed actors.

As Pete Edochie adds another year to his remarkable life, Kanayo O. Kanayo’s heartfelt message stands as a testament to the bond they share both on and off the screen. Happy 77th birthday to the iconic Pete Edochie!

