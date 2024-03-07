Investors gain N221bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 0.40%

March 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.40% to settle at 99,591.64 points from the previous close of 99,190.46 points.

Investors gained N221 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.39% to close at N56.310 trillion from the previous close of N56.089 trillion.

An aggregate of 416 million units of shares were traded in 9,338 deals, valued at N19.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 30 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TRANSCORP POWER led other gainers with 9.99% growth to close at N319.40 from the previous close N290.40

TRANSCORP, FBNH and African Prudential among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.96% and 9.95% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER and Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N0.36 from the previous close of N6.75 respectively.

NASCON and Ecobank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.97% and 9.96% respectively

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 67 million units of its shares in 349 deals, valued at N1.28 billion.

FBNH traded about 47.7 million units of its shares in 441 deals valued at N1.55 million.

GTCO traded about 37 million units of its shares in 441 deals, valued at N1.56 billion.(www.naija247news.com).