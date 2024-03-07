Geometric Power and NCC Develop Timetable for Aba Independent Power Project

Geometric Power Ltd, in partnership with the National Control Centre (NCC) based in Oshogbo, Osun State, has established a comprehensive timetable for electricity supply across the Aba ring-fenced area in Abia State. This strategic collaboration follows the recent commissioning of the Aba Independent Power Project (IPP) by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NCC team visited the 188-megawatt Aba IPP last weekend and conducted an inspection of its facilities the next day. The Aba IPP comprises a 188MW thermal plant located in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba and the Aba Power Electric Company responsible for distributing power to the Aba ring-fenced area, covering nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State.

Commercial electricity supply to the nine local government areas commenced recently, starting with the release of 7MW. According to an engineer from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who requested anonymity, an additional 7MW will be added every week until the completion of the commissioning phase. This gradual approach is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition and optimal functionality.

Isaac Ayodele, an energy consultant and former engineer with the defunct Power Holding Company (PHCN), anticipates that all 47MW from the first General Electric (GE) turbine will be supplied to consumers by the end of the month. This significant increase is expected to address longstanding power shortages in the Aba ring-fenced area, where the current supply has been limited to 25MW from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Ayodele further predicts that by the end of April, power outages will be eliminated in all nine local government areas serviced by Aba Power, the country’s 12th electricity distribution company. The Geometric Power leadership clarified that the surplus 47MW from the third GE turbine will be directed to the national grid, considering the current capacity of Aba and its environs.

There are discussions underway among Southeast governors to potentially sell the excess 47MW to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for use in the five Southeastern states. While details are yet to be finalized, this collaborative effort aims to enhance electricity distribution and meet the growing demand in the region.