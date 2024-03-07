Flying Eagles Begin All Africa Games Campaign with a 1-2 Loss to Uganda

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Flying Eagles had a disappointing start to their All Africa Games Men’s Football Tournament, falling 1-2 to Uganda in their group opener. Kiza Usman put Uganda ahead in the 34th minute, but Nigeria quickly leveled with Sodiq Isiyiaka three minutes later. However, Ivan Irinimbabazi secured the winning goal for Uganda in the 81st minute, leaving Nigeria with a setback early in the tournament.

Nigeria, drawn in Group B, faces upcoming matches against South Sudan and Senegal to redeem their chances of progressing to the next round. The loss against Uganda highlights the need for the Flying Eagles to regroup and strive for better results in the remaining group stage fixtures. The team will be eager to showcase its resilience and determination to advance in the competition.