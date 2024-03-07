Menu
Federal Government Initiates Construction of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Federal Government has officially commenced the construction of the 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road, marking a significant step in the country’s comprehensive economic recovery strategy. The first phase of the dual carriageway, spanning 47.47 kilometers, was handed over to the contractor, Hitech Construction Company Ltd, with a focus on timely completion.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, emphasized the use of concrete pavement in the construction and commended the contractor for the prompt commencement and quality of work. The project, traversing nine states with spurs branching out to the North, plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity and economic development.

Minister Umahi also reiterated the commitment to the comprehensive rehabilitation of critical bridges in Lagos, addressing both top and under bridge works for enhanced safety and efficiency. The rehabilitation efforts include asphalt milling, reasphalting, installation of guardrails, replacement of lights with solar lights, decorative lights, and CCTV cameras to address security concerns and illegal activities.

The Federal Government aims to deliver on these projects, ensuring the continued functionality and safety of key infrastructure in the nation’s economic hub.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

