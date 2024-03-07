Federal Government Inaugurates Committee to Implement Oronsaye Report

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee for the implementation of recommendations derived from the review of reports and white papers on the restructuring and rationalization of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

Sen. George Akume, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, inaugurated the committee with the aim of reducing the cost of governance and enhancing efficiency across the governance value chain. President Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report comes twelve years after its submission, marking a significant step toward streamlining government entities.

The committee, headed by an undisclosed chairman, includes key officials such as the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The committee has a 12-week deadline to submit its report, outlining strategic objectives, stakeholder engagement, legal compliance, and effective communication in the restructuring process.