Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Federal Government Inaugurates Committee to Implement Oronsaye Report

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee for the implementation of recommendations derived from the review of reports and white papers on the restructuring and rationalization of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sen. George Akume, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, inaugurated the committee with the aim of reducing the cost of governance and enhancing efficiency across the governance value chain. President Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report comes twelve years after its submission, marking a significant step toward streamlining government entities.

The committee, headed by an undisclosed chairman, includes key officials such as the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The committee has a 12-week deadline to submit its report, outlining strategic objectives, stakeholder engagement, legal compliance, and effective communication in the restructuring process.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘How bandits stormed Kaduna village school, kidnapped 287 pulpils’
Next article
Federal Government Initiates Construction of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Reports Record $2.3 Billion Forex Inflow in February 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  In a recent announcement, the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Flying Eagles Begin All Africa Games Campaign with a 1-2 Loss to Uganda

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Flying Eagles had a disappointing start to their...

Photo of the Day: Reactions as Gov Bago visits, kneels before Tinubu

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -

Tinubu’s workaholic, he goes to bed at 2, 3am every day — Ajuri Ngelale

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale has described President Bola Tinubu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Reports Record $2.3 Billion Forex Inflow in February 2024

News Analysis 0
  In a recent announcement, the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Flying Eagles Begin All Africa Games Campaign with a 1-2 Loss to Uganda

Flying Eagles 0
  The Flying Eagles had a disappointing start to their...

Photo of the Day: Reactions as Gov Bago visits, kneels before Tinubu

South West 0

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com