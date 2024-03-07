Menu
Banking institutions

CBN Warns mortgage banks, others financial Institutions on Timely Regulatory Reporting

By: Charles Akpeji

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Development Finance Institutions, and Microfinance Banks regarding the timely submission of regulatory returns. In a press release dated March 5, the CBN expressed concern over the late and non-rendition of periodic returns related to financial institutions’ annual reports.

PMBs play a crucial role in real estate and housing finance, and their compliance with reporting requirements is essential for effective oversight. The CBN emphasized the importance of compliance with regulatory guidelines for maintaining financial stability and transparency within the banking sector.

The apex bank reminded all PMBs of the provisions outlined in Section 24 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020. This section specifically addresses the timely rendition of regulatory returns, including the FinA reports. PMBs are required to submit their monthly FinA returns on or before the 5th day after the month-end.

In cases where the 5th day falls on a weekend or public holiday, PMBs are instructed to submit their returns on the previous workday. This flexibility aims to accommodate any disruptions caused by non-working days. The CBN issued a strong warning that future breaches of regulatory reporting deadlines will be met with appropriate sanctions, which may include fines, restrictions, or other disciplinary measures.

The warning applies to all PMBs, Development Finance Institutions, and Microfinance Banks, with strict deadlines for monthly Financial Activities (FinA) returns submission. Failure to comply may have serious consequences for the banks and the overall financial system. The CBN urges all affected institutions to take these guidelines seriously and ensure the timely rendition of all regulatory returns.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

