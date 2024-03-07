Menu
News Analysis

CBN Reports Record $2.3 Billion Forex Inflow in February 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

In a recent announcement, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed a substantial increase in foreign exchange inflow into the economy, reaching a record $2.3 billion in February 2024. The surge is attributed to a notable rise in remittances from Diaspora Nigerians and increased activity in portfolio investments.

According to Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, overseas remittances soared to $1.3 billion in February 2024, surpassing the $300 million recorded in January. Additionally, foreign investors demonstrated heightened interest in Nigerian assets, purchasing over $1 billion worth last month. The total portfolio flows for 2024 have already reached $2.3 billion, compared to the $3.9 billion seen in the entire previous year.

Ali noted that the trend of higher foreign exchange inflows continued into March 2024, driven by increased investor interest in short-term sovereign debt, particularly following recent adjustments to benchmark interest rates. Securities issuances have experienced significant oversubscription, with foreign investors contributing over 75% of bids received at auctions conducted on March 1 and 6, 2024.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, outlined a detailed strategy during the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting and a conference call with foreign portfolio investors. The strategy aims to curb inflation, stabilize the exchange rate, and boost confidence in the banking system and economy. Cardoso emphasized the positive impact of various measures taken to enhance reserves and increase liquidity in the markets, expressing confidence that the market will function efficiently and attract investors.

Previous article
Flying Eagles Begin All Africa Games Campaign with a 1-2 Loss to Uganda
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
