Maritime

CBN Raises Customs Duty FX Rate Again, Adding to Importers’ Costs

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Within twenty-four hours of a previous adjustment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again increased the foreign exchange (FX) rate for calculating Customs duties at the nation’s seaports by 1.9 percent.

The Customs duty rate, as per the official trade portal of the Nigeria Customs Service, was revised from N1,560.511/$ to N1,590.669/$ on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This adjustment signifies a 1.9 percent surge in the FX rate for Customs duty, translating to an additional N30.158 on each dollar for goods clearance at the port compared to the previous exchange rate. Consequently, importers face higher costs for clearing their goods, contributing to increased expenses in the importation process.

This move aligns with the CBN’s strategy of adjusting Customs duty rates in response to the continuous depreciation of the naira against the dollar.

Importers and manufacturers, grappling with rising Customs duties, are witnessing a significant surge in overall costs, impacting the final prices of goods on the market shelves.

