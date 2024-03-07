Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Appeal Court Affirms Abure As LP Chairman

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

March 7,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Court of Appeal has set aside the judgement of an FCT High Court which restrained Julius Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the Labour Party (LP).

Ruling on an ex parte application on April 5, 2023, Justice Hamza Muazu had restrained Abure, Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara from acting as national officers of the LP.

Also, Muazu on May 12, 2023 dismissed the preliminary objection raised by Abure challenging his removal as chairman of the LP.

The suit, filed by Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, John Elomah, and Abayomi Arabambi, accused Abure and others of forging several documents of the FCT high court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last elections.

The defendants through their lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), contended that an allegation of forgery against his clients cannot be brought before the court by way of originating summons.

Ejesieme alleged that the plaintiffs were not members of the LP and, therefore, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

He added that the matter bordered on the internal issues of the party which the court cannot interfere with.

Justice Muazu held that the court had the jurisdiction to hear the matter despite it being an internal affair of the party.

He added that there would have been no need to interfere, had the party been at peace.

The defendants, however, approached the appeal court for redress.

Delivering the lead judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamma Barka held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

He also held that the lower court was wrong to interfere in the internal affairs of the political party.

“The whole issue is premised on pre-election matters. The case of leadership tussle does not come under the jurisdiction of the court. It is an internal affair of the party. The case before the lower court is not justiciable, ” the appellate court ruled.

Justice Barka added that ward executives lacked the power to discipline or remove national executive members elected during a party’s convention, adding that the said the allegations of forgery, perjury and conspiracy were unproven.

Barka awarded N1milion in favour of the appellants.

Meanwhile, Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has described the Appeal Court’s affirmation of Abure as the national chairman of the party as a good omen for its survival and fortune.

The secretary of the party in Lagos State, Mr Sam Okpala, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos while reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

According to Okpala, the ruling should put to rest all the divisions and infighting within the party.

“This is a vindication of the truth. We, in the Labour Party, Lagos State, are happy with the development.

“When a lie is unchallenged for a long time, it is going to become or look like the truth; and no matter how far lies travel, truth must catch up and overtake it. That is just what has happened with the Court of Appeal’s ruling in favour of Abure.

“This portends good

Barka awarded N1milion in favour of the appellants.

Meanwhile, Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has described the Appeal Court’s affirmation of Abure as the national chairman of the party as a good omen for its survival and fortune.

The secretary of the party in Lagos State, Mr Sam Okpala, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos while reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

According to Okpala, the ruling should put to rest all the divisions and infighting within the party.

“This is a vindication of the truth. We, in the Labour Party, Lagos State, are happy with the development.

“When a lie is unchallenged for a long time, it is going to become or look like the truth; and no matter how far lies travel, truth must catch up and overtake it. That is just what has happened with the Court of Appeal’s ruling in favour of Abure.

“This portends good omen for the party to move forward together and swing another surprise in elections,” he said.

omen for the party to move forward together and swing another surprise in elections,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Arrest 11 “one chance” robbery suspects in FCT
Next article
Police arrest 254 suspects, rescue 35 victims, recover scores of arms, ammunition
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kizz Daniel confirms he is married

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka...

Suspected Robbers Kills Three Persons In Jigawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Jigawa State Police Command, has said...

Lagos signs MoU with Niger state on food production and supply

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governors of Lagos and Niger...

UBEC creates 51 model junior secondary, vocational schools in 17 states

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kizz Daniel confirms he is married

Entertainment 0
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka...

Suspected Robbers Kills Three Persons In Jigawa

Security News 0
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Jigawa State Police Command, has said...

Lagos signs MoU with Niger state on food production and supply

Agriculture 0
March 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governors of Lagos and Niger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com