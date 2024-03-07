African Alliance Insurance Pays Over N40 Billion Claims in 2019-2023

African Alliance Insurance Plc, a leading life insurer with more than 63 years of industry expertise, has announced that it disbursed claims totaling over N40 billion from 2019 to 2023. The company’s Managing Director, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, emphasized the commitment to promptly and professionally settling all valid claims to ensure lasting happiness and satisfaction for its esteemed customers.

The significant claims payments by African Alliance, recognized as the “Claims Insurance Company of the Year” in 2022, covered various business units, including Group life (N5.1 billion), Individual life (N7.5 billion), Esusu (N3.4 billion), Takaful (N2.8 billion), and Annuity (N21.4 billion).

Mrs. Ojemudia highlighted that the momentum of claims payment has continued into 2024, with over N1.1 billion disbursed within the initial 58 days of the year.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to stakeholders, Ojemudia emphasized ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at positioning African Alliance at the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria. These initiatives focus on securing a larger market share while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and prioritizing customer satisfaction.

She concluded, “African Alliance continues to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders.”