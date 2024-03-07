Abia Governor Alex Otti Vows Support for LP Candidate in Edo State

****

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has affirmed his commitment to providing substantial support for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata. This support includes active participation in the reconciliation process to enhance Akpata’s chances of victory in the forthcoming election.

Governor Otti conveyed his assurance during a press briefing in Umuahia after a confidential meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP. The meeting also included discussions with the governorship candidate and other aspirants who participated in the recently concluded governorship primaries in Edo State.

Otti, speaking on Akpata’s candidacy, highlighted the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) capacity to competently run in the election. He expressed readiness for the upcoming electoral contest and emphasized the significance of reconciliation after the primaries.

“We discussed the affairs of the party, you can see the candidate and aspirants. So, we sat down together, took a report of what happened, looked at all the issues so that we could have some reconciliations. We are ready for the election that will hold later in the year.”

“Reconciliation is very vital. People sometimes after an election get offended and it can always happen. I can assure you that there is a lot of progress we have made today,” Otti stated.

The National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, a lawyer; shared insights into the purpose of their visit to Abia. They aimed to engage in discussions with Governor Otti and party leaders regarding the outcomes of the primary election. The focus was on fostering unity among party members and addressing any concerns arising from the primaries.

“We’ve just concluded our party primary in Edo and the fallout of it is what you see us dealing with today under the leadership of Abia State governor.”

“We were able to bring most of the aspirants together with the candidate, to have a formidable force that will go into the campaign.”

“I am sure all the grey areas the aspirants were having have been sorted out. I’m sure we are coming out more united, we are coming out stronger and will be able to face the challenges in Edo,” remarked LP National Chairman, Julius Abure.