37-year-old Nigerian lawyer working as caregiver in UK slumps, dies

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

**Tragic Death of Nigerian Caregiver in the UK Raises Questions**

A 37-year-old Nigerian caregiver, Chidimma Susan Ezenyili, known as Suzy, tragically passed away in the United Kingdom on February 24, two days after collapsing while on duty in the streets of Bishop’s Stortford. Ezenyili, a qualified lawyer in Nigeria, had migrated to the UK in August 2023 with her husband, Friday, under sponsorship visas to work as caregivers and provide a better life for their three-year-old daughter, Mandy.

On the day of the incident, Ezenyili was caring for 86-year-old Ian Hale when she collapsed, despite not feeling well herself. She had been tending to Hale for the past five months. According to reports, Ezenyili’s collapse prompted her husband to seek help from the community. First responders, ambulances, police, and a critical care team arrived to assist. She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where doctors discovered she had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage.

Despite efforts to save her life, life support was turned off on February 24, with Ezenyili passing away with her husband by her side. Catherine Segal, Hale’s daughter, highlighted Suzy’s dedication as a caregiver, expressing sadness over the loss. Ezenyili’s dream was for her daughter to have opportunities in the UK that she and her husband never had growing up in Nigeria.

The incident has raised questions about the challenges faced by caregivers and the importance of recognizing their contributions. Ezenyili’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by caregivers and the need for support within the caregiving profession.

Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com

